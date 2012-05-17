FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Nassau Mangano to revisit sewer privatization plan
May 17, 2012 / 10:27 PM / in 5 years

NY Nassau Mangano to revisit sewer privatization plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - New York’s Nassau County Executive on Thursday vowed to revisit his plan to privatize the county’s sewer and wastewater authority after a state control board rejected the contract for Morgan Stanley to serve as an advisor on the deal.

County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, said: “I have every intention of revisiting this debt reduction and sewer stabilization plan with (the) Nassau Interim Financial Authority.”

The Nassau Interim Financial Authority is the state overseer created in 2000. Its officials were not immediately available to comment. Morgan Stanley declined comment. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)

