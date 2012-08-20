Judge blocks part of plan by NY's Nassau County to cut $40 mln

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked New York’s Nassau County from interfering with union workers’ contracts as part of a $40 million cost-reduction plan, saying the measures could violate their constitutional rights.

The plan, which was challenged by several public workers unions, would allow the cash-strapped county to modify its contracts with union workers by imposing measures like wage freezes and furloughs.

In Monday’s ruling, U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt in Long Island issued a preliminary injunction, calling parts of the law that would modify the union contracts a “metaphorical guillotine hanging over the unions’ heads.”

Spatt said he was issuing the order because it was likely the unions would prove that the law posed an imminent threat to their rights under the U.S. Constitution’s Contract Clause, which prohibits states from passing laws that interfere with obligations under existing contracts.

Nassau, on the western half of Long Island, is a wealthy commuter suburb of Manhattan with a median income of $93,613. But it has been struggling to fix its finances since 2000, when the state created a control board to ward off a bankruptcy.

The modifications of the union contracts were part of a $40 million budget-reduction plan drawn up by Republican County Executive Edward Mangano to pay outstanding judgments for real property tax refunds.

Mangano’s proposal, enacted in May, prompted pushback from unions, which said it interfered with their bargaining rights and existing agreements.

County officials argued that the power to order concessions was necessary to keep the county from running into further financial trouble.

Nassau County had agreed to stay the law until Spatt’s ruling. Nassau County Attorney John Ciampoli said on Monday that while the court case was pending, county officials have continued to negotiate with the unions.

“In some ways, the law has had the effect it was intended to have -- to bring the unions to the table and get them serious about negotiating on the tough choices, both from the government and unions,” Ciampoli said. “But there have to be savings for the government so we can balance the books.”

Representatives for two of the local unions challenging the law, the Civil Services Employees Association and Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, said they were pleased with the decision.

The case is Donohue et al. v. Mangano et al., U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 12-2568.