UPDATE 1-S&P revises New York state outlook to positive

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services changed its ratings outlook on New York state to positive from stable on Monday, saying the state had passed a budget nearly on time for two years and was moving toward structural balance.

The state, which has an AA general obligation, is also projecting modest general fund budget gaps in the future, and has restrained expanding Medicaid and school aid growth, S&P said in a statement.

For its fiscal 2013 budget, the state had to close a $3.5 billion gap, but that was far smaller than the $14.9 billion gap it had originally projected, S&P noted.

In addition to reining in spending on Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor, and school aid, the state also recently enacted a new pension tier for new employees, one that S&P think will slow the growth of pension costs.

The state could see its rating raised one notch in the next two years if it maintains the structural alignment between expenditures and revenue, S&P said.

“However, should structural balance prove elusive or financial performance deteriorates due to economic or federal funding changes, we could revise the outlook back to stable,” the rating agency added.

S&P also affirmed its AA-minus rating on New York’s appropriation secured debt on Monday.