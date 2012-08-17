FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY pension fund dips 0.92 pct in 1st quarter - DiNapoli
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 17, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

NY pension fund dips 0.92 pct in 1st quarter - DiNapoli

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - New York state’s pension fund, the third biggest in the country, slipped 0.92 percent in the first fiscal quarter to $146.5 billion, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Friday.

The latest performance missed the assumed rate of return of 7.5 percent. If the underperformance continues, counties, cities and towns might have to increase contributions.

The fund’s investments also missed the investment target in the 2012 fiscal year, earning 5.96 percent.

Though the fund had positive returns in the last three years, “Like many investors, the New York State Common Retirement Fund has been weathering uncertainty in the financial markets since the end of our fiscal year in March,” DiNapoli said in a statement.

Over the last two decades, the state pension has paid for 82 percent of the benefits with investment returns, and the Pew Center says New York’s pension plan is one of the highest funded plans in the country, he said.

California has the nation’s two biggest pension funds: the $153 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) and the nearly $238 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.