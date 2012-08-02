FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-NYC faces class action lawsuit over police benefits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. attorney in Manhattan on Thursday sued New York City for unlawfully reducing pension benefits for police officers who since Sept. 11, 2001, have served in the military, expanding a previous lawsuit into a class action.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement that the police officers’ city pension benefits continued to accrue while they were serving in the military, and he accused the city of only using the officers’ base pay to calculate benefits.

The higher compensation the officers likely would have earned if extras such as overtime and night differentials should have been counted, he said.

