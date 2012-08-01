NY City property tax system needs reform - grand jury

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A grand jury has found widespread evidence that New York City property owners file false information to reduce real property taxes, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said on Wednesday.

The grand jury also found a shortage of resources available to detect false filings and a lack of adequate sanctions to deter abuses.

Property taxes are the city’s single largest revenue source, according to a report by the grand jury, accounting for $17 billion last year.

Among the reforms suggested by the grand jury:

* Revise the New York City Administrative Code so that criminal tax laws apply to real property tax.

* Set an earlier filing deadline for Real Property Income and Expense statements.

* Require a CPA who has audited a property owner’s records to sign certain filings.

* Let the Department of Finance impose civil sanctions on property owners who file false Real Property Income and Expense statements. Under current law, civil sanctions are limited to failure to file.

* Subject those who file false information to the Tax Commission to fines. Current law allows the commission to confirm an existing assessment, not to increase an assessment.

* Devise a system to make all publicly held data about a parcel more accessible to tax assessors and hearing officers.

“If adopted, the reforms proposed by this Grand Jury will protect the integrity of the city’s tax system,” Vance said in a statement announcing the findings.

David Frankel, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Finance, said in the statement that the findings were consistent with reforms his department has been working on, including a bill introduced to the City Council to move up the Real Property Expense and Income statement filing deadline to June from September.

“We will work with the State and City legislatures to ensure appropriate reforms are enacted and that property owners face real penalties for filing fraudulent documents with the city,” Frankel said in a statement.