REFILE-BRIEF-New York & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 23 (Reuters) - New York & Co Inc : * Announces first quarter 2013 EPS of $0.03 * Q1 earnings per share $0.03 * Q1 same store sales fell 2 percent * Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 sales $227.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.8 million * Says expects positive low to mid single-digit comparable store sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2013 * New York & Co - Q2 operating results are projected to range between breakeven and an operating loss of $4 million