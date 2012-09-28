TABLE-New York City prices $825 mln GOs for retail - Day 1

RE: $825,000,000* THE CITY OF NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, FISCAL 2013 SERIES A, B & C WE HAVE A RELEASE FOR DAY ONE OF THE RETAIL ORDER PERIOD. ORDERS UNTIL 4PM EASTERN. ALL ORDERS WILL BE CONSIDERED UNSPECIFIED AS TO SERIES FOR LIKE COUPON AND YIELDS. THE ISSUER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCELERATE THE PRICING BASED ON MARKET CONDITIONS. ******************************************************************************* $525,000,000* Tax-Exempt Bonds, Subseries A-1 MOODY'S: Aa2 S&P: AA FITCH: AA DATED:10/23/2012 FIRST COUPON:04/01/2013 DUE: 10/01 MATURITY AMOUNT* COUPON PRICE 10/01/2014 12,395M SEALED BID 10/01/2015 13,010M 5.00% 0.51 10/01/2016 15,560M 5.00% 0.64 10/01/2017 16,340M 5.00% 0.87 10/01/2018 17,150M 5.00% 1.12 10/01/2019 18,010M 5.00% 1.41 10/01/2020 18,910M 5.00% 1.70 10/01/2021 19,855M 5.00% 1.94 1/2 10/01/2022 20,845M 5.00% 2.11 10/01/2023 21,890M 5.00% 2.25 10/01/2024 22,985M NO RETAIL 10/01/2025 24,135M NO RETAIL 10/01/2026 25,340M NO RETAIL 10/01/2027 26,610M NO RETAIL 10/01/2028 27,935M NO RETAIL 10/01/2029 29,335M NO RETAIL 10/01/2030 30,805M NO RETAIL 10/01/2031 32,340M NO RETAIL 10/01/2032 33,960M NO RETAIL 10/01/2033 35,655M NO RETAIL 10/01/2034 37,440M NO RETAIL 10/01/2035 24,495M 3.50% 3.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CALL FEATURES: Optional call in 10/01/2022 @ 100.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $214,555,000* Tax-Exempt Bonds, Series MOODY'S: Aa2 S&P: AA FITCH: AA DATED:10/23/2012 FIRST COUPON:02/01/2013 DUE: 08/01 MATURITY AMOUNT* COUPON PRICE 08/01/2014 9,390M SEALED BID 08/01/2015 9,390M 3.00% 0.51 08/01/2016 12,600M 3.00% 0.64 08/01/2017 9,390M 4.00% 0.87 08/01/2018 11,625M 4.00% 1.12 08/01/2019 12,235M 4.00% 1.41 08/01/2020 9,390M 4.00% 1.70 08/01/2021 13,980M 4.00% 1.94 08/01/2022 13,980M 4.00% 2.11 08/01/2023 12,735M 4.00% 2.25 08/01/2024 13,420M 5.00% 2.33 08/01/2025 13,985M 5.00% 2.40 08/01/2026 9,070M 5.00% 2.47 08/01/2027 9,075M 5.00% 2.54 08/01/2028 9,115M 5.00% 2.59 08/01/2029 9,075M 5.00% 2.65 08/01/2030 9,075M 5.00% 2.71 08/01/2031 13,515M 3.125% 3.18 08/01/2032 13,510M 3.125% 3.25 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CALL FEATURES: Optional call in 08/01/2022 @ 100.00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- $85,445,000* Tax-Exempt Bonds, Series C MOODY'S: Aa2 S&P: AA FITCH: AA DATED:10/23/2012 FIRST COUPON:02/01/2013 DUE: 08/01 MATURITY AMOUNT* COUPON PRICE 08/01/2013 3,090M SEALED BID 08/01/2014 3,090M SEALED BID 08/01/2015 3,090M 2.00% 0.51 08/01/2016 4,595M 2.00% 0.64 08/01/2017 3,090M 3.00% 0.87 08/01/2018 4,600M 3.00% 1.12 08/01/2019 4,600M 3.00% 1.41 08/01/2020 3,090M 3.00% 1.70 08/01/2021 4,030M 3.00% 1.94 08/01/2022 4,600M 3.00% 2.11 08/01/2023 4,600M 3.00% 2.25 08/01/2024 4,600M 4.00% 2.38 08/01/2025 4,595M 4.00% 2.50 08/01/2026 3,090M 4.00% 2.62 08/01/2027 3,090M 4.00% 2.69 08/01/2028 4,600M 4.00% 2.79 08/01/2029 4,600M 4.00% 2.85 08/01/2030 4,600M 4.00% 2.91 08/01/2031 4,600M 4.00% 2.98 08/01/2032 4,600M 3.125% 3.25 08/01/2033 4,595M 3.25% 3.32 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CALL FEATURES: Optional call in 08/01/2022 @ 100.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ * - APPROXIMATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE Order period until today 4:00 PM, Eastern, Friday, 09/28/12. The compliance addendum MSRB Rule G-11 will apply. ******************************************************************************** he Award is expected on Thursday, October 4, 2012. Delivery is expected on Tuesday, October 23, 2012. This Issue is book entry. This issue is clearing through DTC. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Citigroup Global Markets Inc Siebert Brandford Shank & Co. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Bank of America Merrill Lynch Barclays Capital Inc. Fidelity Capital Markets Goldman, Sachs & Co. Jefferies & Company, Inc. Loop Capital Markets M.R. Beal & Company Ramirez & Co., Inc. Rice Financial Products Company Roosevelt & Cross, Inc. Southwest Securities, Inc. Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.) Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC Jackson Securities LLC Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lebenthal & Company LLC MFR Securities, Inc. Morgan Keegan RBC Capital Markets TD Securities (USA) LLC