FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-New York City prices $825 mln GOs for retail - Day 1
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-New York City prices $825 mln GOs for retail - Day 1

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

RE: $825,000,000*
THE CITY OF NEW YORK
GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, FISCAL 2013 SERIES A, B & C
WE HAVE A RELEASE FOR DAY ONE OF THE RETAIL ORDER PERIOD. ORDERS UNTIL 4PM
EASTERN.
ALL ORDERS WILL BE CONSIDERED UNSPECIFIED AS TO SERIES FOR LIKE COUPON AND
YIELDS.
THE ISSUER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCELERATE THE PRICING BASED ON MARKET
CONDITIONS.
*******************************************************************************
                                 $525,000,000*
                            Tax-Exempt Bonds, Subseries A-1
MOODY'S: Aa2                  S&P: AA            FITCH: AA

DATED:10/23/2012 FIRST COUPON:04/01/2013

DUE: 10/01

MATURITY                AMOUNT*           COUPON        PRICE
10/01/2014              12,395M           SEALED BID
10/01/2015              13,010M           5.00%          0.51 

10/01/2016              15,560M           5.00%          0.64

10/01/2017              16,340M           5.00%          0.87

10/01/2018              17,150M           5.00%          1.12

10/01/2019              18,010M           5.00%          1.41

10/01/2020              18,910M           5.00%           1.70

10/01/2021              19,855M           5.00% 1.94 1/2

10/01/2022              20,845M           5.00%           2.11

10/01/2023              21,890M           5.00%           2.25

10/01/2024              22,985M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2025              24,135M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2026              25,340M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2027              26,610M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2028              27,935M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2029              29,335M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2030              30,805M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2031              32,340M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2032              33,960M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2033              35,655M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2034              37,440M          NO RETAIL
10/01/2035              24,495M           3.50%           3.48

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
CALL FEATURES: Optional call in 10/01/2022 @ 100.00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                              $214,555,000* 
                           Tax-Exempt Bonds, Series 
MOODY'S: Aa2               S&P: AA                 FITCH: AA
    
DATED:10/23/2012 FIRST COUPON:02/01/2013

    DUE: 08/01

MATURITY               AMOUNT*            COUPON       PRICE
08/01/2014             9,390M             SEALED BID
08/01/2015             9,390M               3.00%       0.51

08/01/2016            12,600M               3.00%       0.64

08/01/2017             9,390M               4.00%       0.87

08/01/2018            11,625M               4.00%       1.12

08/01/2019            12,235M               4.00%       1.41

08/01/2020             9,390M               4.00%       1.70

08/01/2021            13,980M               4.00%        1.94

08/01/2022            13,980M               4.00%        2.11

08/01/2023            12,735M               4.00%        2.25

08/01/2024            13,420M               5.00%        2.33

08/01/2025            13,985M               5.00%        2.40

08/01/2026             9,070M               5.00%        2.47

08/01/2027             9,075M               5.00%        2.54

08/01/2028             9,115M               5.00%        2.59

08/01/2029             9,075M               5.00%        2.65

08/01/2030             9,075M               5.00%        2.71

08/01/2031            13,515M              3.125%        3.18

08/01/2032            13,510M              3.125%        3.25

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CALL FEATURES: Optional call in 08/01/2022 @ 100.00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                              $85,445,000*
                          Tax-Exempt Bonds, Series C
MOODY'S: Aa2                 S&P: AA                FITCH: AA
DATED:10/23/2012 FIRST COUPON:02/01/2013
   
DUE: 08/01

MATURITY                      AMOUNT*          COUPON       PRICE
08/01/2013                     3,090M          SEALED BID
08/01/2014                     3,090M          SEALED BID
08/01/2015                     3,090M            2.00%       0.51

08/01/2016                     4,595M            2.00%       0.64

08/01/2017                     3,090M            3.00%       0.87

08/01/2018                     4,600M            3.00%       1.12

08/01/2019                     4,600M            3.00%       1.41

08/01/2020                     3,090M            3.00%       1.70

08/01/2021                     4,030M            3.00%        1.94

08/01/2022                     4,600M            3.00%        2.11

08/01/2023                     4,600M            3.00%        2.25

08/01/2024                     4,600M            4.00%        2.38

08/01/2025                     4,595M            4.00%        2.50

08/01/2026                     3,090M            4.00%         2.62

08/01/2027                     3,090M            4.00%         2.69

08/01/2028                     4,600M            4.00%         2.79

08/01/2029                     4,600M            4.00%         2.85

08/01/2030                     4,600M            4.00%         2.91

08/01/2031                     4,600M            4.00%         2.98

08/01/2032                     4,600M           3.125%         3.25

08/01/2033                     4,595M            3.25%         3.32

-----------------------------------------------------------------------
CALL FEATURES: Optional call in 08/01/2022 @ 100.00
------------------------------------------------------------------------
* - APPROXIMATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Order period until today 4:00 PM, Eastern, Friday, 09/28/12.
The compliance addendum MSRB Rule G-11 will apply.
********************************************************************************
he Award is expected on Thursday, October 4, 2012.
Delivery is expected on Tuesday, October 23, 2012.
This Issue is book entry. This issue is clearing through DTC.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
Siebert Brandford Shank & Co.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays Capital Inc.
Fidelity Capital Markets
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Jefferies & Company, Inc.
Loop Capital Markets
M.R. Beal & Company
Ramirez & Co., Inc.
Rice Financial Products Company
Roosevelt & Cross, Inc.
Southwest Securities, Inc.
Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo
Bank, N.A.)
Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC
Jackson Securities LLC
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Lebenthal & Company LLC
MFR Securities, Inc.
Morgan Keegan
RBC Capital Markets
TD Securities (USA) LLC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.