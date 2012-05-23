FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's cuts NY MTA Triborough Bridge and Tunnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The credit rating for New York’s Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority was cut to Aa3 from Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday, which cited an uncertain regional economic recovery and low levels of liquidity.

The authority is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. By law, the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority must subsidize the MTA’s bus, subway and commuter rail roads.

“After paying debt service and making those transfers, the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority has a very narrow operating margin,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Moody’s also revised the outlook to stable from negative.

The Triborough’s subordinate lien bonds were cut to A1 from Aa3. The downgrade affects $6.9 billion of senior and $1.8 billion of subordinate lien bonds.

Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Adler

