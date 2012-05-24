UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts NY's Triborough Bridge and Tunnel

* Moody’s sees tepid NY regional economy, low liquidity

* Triborough posts consistent annual surpluses (Adds details)

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - The credit rating for New York’s Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority was cut on Wednesday to Aa3 from Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service, which cited an uncertain regional economic recovery and low levels of liquidity.

The authority is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. By law, the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority must subsidize the MTA’s bus, subway and commuter rail roads.

“After paying debt service and making those transfers, the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority has a very narrow operating margin,” Moody’s said in a statement.

At a credit rating of A2, the MTA is rated two notches lower than the Triborough. The MTA runs New York City’s buses, subways, commuter railroads, and through the Triborough, several major river crossings.

An MTA spokesman said that despite Moody’s negative view of the toll sector in general, traffic on the authority’s bridge and tunnel crossings is up 3.75 percent in the first quarter versus a year-ago.

“After accounting for operating costs and debt service in 2012, MTA Bridges and Tunnels forecasts a substantial cash surplus of $464 million which directly supports MTA’s mass transit services in the New York Metropolitan region,” the spokesman said. Still, that surplus is expected down from the 2011 total of just under $510 million.

The Triborough consistently has run up annual surpluses, which improve bondholder security, he added.

Moody’s also revised the outlook to stable from negative.

“The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of a slow, but steady, regional economic recovery and the implementation of toll increases to sustain current strong total debt service coverage of approximately 1.8 times,” the credit agency said.

The Triborough’s credit strengths include the critical nature of its bridges and tunnels and its plans to raise tolls in 2013 and 2015 to increase revenue 7.5 percent a year.

But traffic and toll revenue were hit by the economic downturn and a double-dip recession might require the authority to seek bigger rates hikes, Moody’s said. The Triborough, however, “already has the highest toll rates in the Metro Area,” it said.

Moody’s also warned that operating and capital budget shortfalls forecast for the MTA could increase the Triborough’s leveraging for capital projects.

About 20 percent of the Triborough’s outstanding debt is variable rate and it has several insured swaps that could be terminated if the insurer were downgraded or the Triborough’s ratings cut below certain levels, Moody’s said.

The Triborough’s subordinate lien bonds were cut to A1 from Aa3. The downgrade affects $6.9 billion of senior and $1.8 billion of subordinate lien bonds. (Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Adler and Philip Barbara)