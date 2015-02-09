FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 9, 2015
#U.S. Legal News
February 9, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 9, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 9

11 a.m. - A pre-trial conference is scheduled in the case of a former Merck & Co Inc employee accused of tipping off a contact at Bank of New York Mellon about potential mergers, including Merck’s takeover of Idenix Pharmaceuticals. Zachary Zwerko, the former Merck employee, has been engaged in plea talks, and a deal could be announced. The hearing is before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Post, Southern District of New York, No. 1:14-cr-0715. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Edward Kim and Jessica Masella. For Zwerko: Jeffrey Denner.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1ESghgh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
