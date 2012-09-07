FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-NY's Bloomberg names acting pension chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Mayor’s office corrects title)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg named Senior Investment Officer Janice Emery as acting chief investment adviser of the city’s pension funds, a mayoral spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Former Chief Investment Adviser Ranji Nagaswami has been hired by Bridgewater Associates LP, according to Bloomberg news.

The city pension funds have $130 billion in assets.

Emery has 20 years of experience working for public funds, corporate plans and charitable foundations. Before joining the Bloomberg administration, she was chief investment officer at Pinnacle West Capital Corp, the spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Bridgewater was not immediately available. (Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

