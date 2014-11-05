FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-New York Life hires Kelli Parsons to head corporate communications
#Market News
November 5, 2014

MOVES-New York Life hires Kelli Parsons to head corporate communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The New York Life Insurance Co appointed Kelli Parsons as chief corporate communications and marketing officer from Fannie Mae.

Parsons most recently served as senior vice president and chief communications officer for Federal National Mortgage Association, a government-sponsored enterprise that enables people to buy, refinance, or rent a home.

New York Life said Parsons will assume responsibility on Nov. 17 and report to Chief Executive Ted Mathas. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

