S&P rates New York state's GO bonds AA

March 6 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Wednesday it has assigned its AA rating to New York state’s tax-exempt and taxable general obligation bonds with a positive outlook.

The rating agency also affirmed the state’s AA outstanding GO debt.

The rating reflects the state’s strong and diverse economy, conservative budgeting and solid debt, swap and capital planning management policies, the rating agency said in a statement.

“The positive outlook reflects what we view as movement toward structural budget balance, following two years of on-time legislative budget enactment,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst David Hitchcock.

“In addition, New York state projects what we see as modest general fund projected budget gaps in future years,” Hitchcock added.