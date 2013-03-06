FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P rates New York state's GO bonds AA
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 6:42 PM / in 5 years

S&P rates New York state's GO bonds AA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Wednesday it has assigned its AA rating to New York state’s tax-exempt and taxable general obligation bonds with a positive outlook.

The rating agency also affirmed the state’s AA outstanding GO debt.

The rating reflects the state’s strong and diverse economy, conservative budgeting and solid debt, swap and capital planning management policies, the rating agency said in a statement.

“The positive outlook reflects what we view as movement toward structural budget balance, following two years of on-time legislative budget enactment,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst David Hitchcock.

“In addition, New York state projects what we see as modest general fund projected budget gaps in future years,” Hitchcock added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.