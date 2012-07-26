New York Times posts loss on About.com troubles

July 26 (Reuters) - New York Times Co reported a quarterly loss because of declines at its Internet property About.com.

The company, which publishes its namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe, reported an operating loss of $143.6 million in the second quarter, which included a $194.7 million non-cash writedown for the About Group.

That compared with an operating profit of $31.5 million in the same quarter a year before.

Total revenue inched up almost 1 percent to $515.2 million, beating analysts’ forecast of $510.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.