New York Times appoints Dean Baquet executive editor

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co announced on Wednesday that Dean Baquet will become executive editor of the company’s flagship newspaper, effective immediately, succeeding Jill Abramson.

Baquet has been managing editor of The New York Times since 2011.

“There is no journalist in our newsroom or elsewhere better qualified to take on the responsibilities of executive editor at this time than Dean Baquet,” Arthur Sulzberger Jr, the publisher of The New York Times, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)