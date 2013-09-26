FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times sees 3rd-qtr revenue improving
September 26, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

New York Times sees 3rd-qtr revenue improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New York Times Co said its third-quarter total revenue was expected to increase on the strength of its flagship newspaper subscriptions.

Mark Thompson, chief executive of The New York Times, said advertising sales for both print and digital editions were improving but the third quarter would likely see a decline of about 3 percent each.

Thompson was speaking to investors and analysts at a financial conference in New York on Thursday.

Circulation revenue was expected to rise 5 percent in the third quarter while digital subscription additions would likely be in line with the second quarter.

The company reported that total revenue declined almost 1 percent in the second quarter year over year. During the same quarter, print advertising fell 6.8 percent and digital advertising revenue was down 2.7 percent.

