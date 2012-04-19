FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times print, digital ad revenues fall
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

New York Times print, digital ad revenues fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - New York Times Co reported flat first-quarter revenue because of deteriorating print ad sales and trouble at its digital property About.com.

The publisher of its namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe said on Thursday that revenue was $499.4 million, down 0.3 percent. Analysts’ forecast for the first quarter was $500 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding severance and special items, first quarter earnings per share were 8 cents, compared with nil in the same period last year.

The New York Times is the latest newspaper company to show a further slide in print advertising, highlighting the shifting preferences of readers and advertisers to digital products.

Advertising revenue dropped 8.1 percent while digital advertising revenue fell 10.3 percent.

About.com -- the website that provides expert answers that tends to appear high in search queries and sells advertising against those results -- dragged down the company’s digital revenue. with a drop of 23.1 percent to $23.9 million.

