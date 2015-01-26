FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-CIA officer convicted in New York Times leak case -Wash Post
January 26, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-CIA officer convicted in New York Times leak case -Wash Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A former CIA officer was convicted in federal court in Virginia on Monday of leaking classified information to a New York Times reporter about a failed U.S. effort to undermine Iran’s nuclear weapons program, the Washington Post reported.

Jeffrey Sterling was found guilty of nine counts of unauthorized disclosure of national defense information that prosecutors said put lives at risk and compromised U.S. efforts to deter Iran’s nuclear plans, the Post said.

Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
