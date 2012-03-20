FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times cuts free digital articles 50 pct
March 20, 2012

New York Times cuts free digital articles 50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - New York Times Co said on Tuesday it will halve the number of free articles readers can view on its NYTimes.com site.

Starting in April visitors to the website will be able to read up to 10 free articles a month, down from 20 free articles previously. The change comes one year after launching the paid digital subscription, which now has 454,000 paid subscribers.

The Times, like other U.S. newspaper publishers, has been struggling with sinking advertising sales and dwindling print subscribers and has focused on improving its digital strategy to replace the lost revenue.

The company started 2012 without a CEO or a digital boss after former CEO Janet Robinson and former digital head Martin Nisenholtz retired.

Chairman and Publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr., who is also interim chief executive, said on Feb. 2 The New York Times was in the early stages of searching for an executive with digital and brand-building experience to help guide its long-term growth strategy.

The focus on an improved digital strategy helped circulation revenue grow 5 percent to $241.6 million in the fourth quarter, The Times said.

