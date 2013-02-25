FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Times to rename IHT as International New York Times
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

New York Times to rename IHT as International New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co said it would rename the global edition of its namesake newspaper, the International Herald Tribune (IHT), as the International New York Times.

The International New York Times, which will be available in print, on the Web and on mobile platforms, will be edited from Hong Kong, Paris, London and New York and launched later this year, the company said in a statement.

“Today’s announcement comes after a thorough evaluation of our place in the global arena ... we believe there is significant potential to grow the number of New York Times subscribers outside of the United States,” Chief Executive Mark Thompson said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.