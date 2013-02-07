FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times says revenues rise on subscription growth
February 7, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

New York Times says revenues rise on subscription growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co on Thursday reported higher quarterly revenue as more people paid for its news products.

Total fourth-quarter revenue was $575.8 million, a 5.2 percent rise from the same quarter a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $570.42 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The revenue increase also came after an additional week in the quarter.

The company reported earnings per share of 76 cents compared with 34 cents in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted for special items including severance costs, the company reported earnings of 32 cents a share, ahead of analysts’ expectations of 31 cents.

