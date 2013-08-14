FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-New York Times restoring access to website after outage
August 14, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 3-New York Times restoring access to website after outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Jennifer Saba

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The New York Times said it is in the process of fully restoring access to its website, which was down for about two hours on Wednesday.

People accessing nytimes.com earlier on Wednesday saw a message that the service was unavailable.

New York Times Co spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said the company thinks the cause of the outage was related to a scheduled maintenance update, which occurred within seconds of the website going down.

“We have no reason to believe that this was the result of a cyber-attack,” she said. Earlier Fox Business reported that the site’s outage was caused by a cyber-attack.

During the outage, the New York Times has been relying heavily on social media platforms directing people to its various Twitter accounts and Facebook page for news updates.

The Twitter feed for its opinion section said, “Readers, don’t fret. Ifremains down, we are ready to tweet op-eds and editorials in 140-character increments.”

The newspaper’s website and digital apps for smartphones and tablets are important initiatives for the company.

Two years ago, the New York Times launched a subscription model for its website and other digital products in a closely watched experiment.

