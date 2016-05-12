APN raises $160 million from institutional entitlement offer

WELLINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Media group APN News & Media Ltd on Friday announced that it had completed the institutional phase of its entitlement offer, raising A$160 million ($117.15 million). The media company on Wednesday had announced plans to spin off its New Zealand business and merge it with the local business of Australia’s Fairfax Media Ltd.

The retail component of APN’s entitlement offer would begin next week on May 18, the company said in a statement.