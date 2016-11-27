FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
NZME responds to regulator's concerns on Fairfax NZ takeover
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 27, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

NZME responds to regulator's concerns on Fairfax NZ takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Media company NZME said on Monday that it had responded to the New Zealand Commerce Commission's concerns over its proposed takeover of Fairfax New Zealand and that the regulator had not considered the competition digital news outlets would provide.

NZME said that it would wait to get shareholder approval for the proposed deal until the Commerce Commission made a final decision in March.

Under the plan, NZME, owned by Australian media company APN News & Media, would pay NZ$55 million ($40.3 million) for Fairfax's New Zealand operations and issue new shares to allow Fairfax to hold a 41 percent share in the new listed entity. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

