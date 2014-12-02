ANZ Bank to pay NZ$19m to NZ regulator in deal over swaps sales

WELLINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - ANZ Bank has admitted it engaged in misleading conduct over the sale of interest rate swaps to New Zealand farmers, and will pay NZ$19 million ($14.83 million) in compensation, the country’s consumer watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Commerce Commission, which started legal proceedings against the bank last year, said ANZ had accepted it breached fair trading laws in the way it marketed and sold the products to some rural customers between 2005 and 2009.

Interest rate swaps are financial derivatives which allow borrowers to manage the interest rate exposure on their debt.

“We are also pleased that ANZ has put its hand up and admitted that some of its conduct was misleading,” Commission Chairman Mark Berry said in a statement.

The NZ$19 million ANZ had agree to pay would go to compensate customers, cover the regulator’s costs, and support rural community charity work, the Commission said.

Some of the rural customers who bought the interest rate swaps - a product more normally used by large companies - made large losses when interest rates fell sharply in the global financial crisis.

The national farmers’ union complained about high pressure sales tactics, which concentrated on the upside of the swaps, but gave no warnings of the downside risks.

“This arrangement with the Commission brings certainty and avoids years in the courts for everyone,” said ANZ’s agri-business managing director, Graham Turley.

The legal action will now be dropped, although ANZ will make an admission in court that some of its conduct was misleading, the Commission said.

Berry said the Commission was still talking to ASB Bank and Westpac over the same issues.