FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's warns of credit risk to NZ banks from lower dairy payouts
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2016 / 11:38 PM / a year ago

Moody's warns of credit risk to NZ banks from lower dairy payouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Ratings company Moody’s said on Thursday that the fall in milk payouts was credit negative for New Zealand banks.

“The decline is credit negative for New Zealand banks because a lower payout reduces the income that farmers receive, thereby threatening the asset quality of banks exposed to the dairy sector,” said Daniel Yu, vice-president senior analyst at Moody‘s, in a written statement.

The ratings agency said that ANZ, ASB and BNZ were the most exposed to the country’s agricultural sector.

Global dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd on Tuesday lowered its forecast payout for its farmer shareholders, adding to pressure on New Zealand’s beleaguered dairy sector.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.