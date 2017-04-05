WELLINGTON Controversial New Zealand-based
internet mogul Kim Dotcom plans to launch a Bitcoin payments
system for users to sell files and video streaming as he fights
extradition to the United States for criminal copyright charges.
The German-born entrepreneur, who is wanted by U.S. law
enforcement on copyright and money laundering allegations
related to his now-defunct streaming site Megaupload, announced
his new venture called 'Bitcontent' in a video posted on Youtube
this week.
"You can create a payment for any content that you put on
the internet...you can share that with your customers, with the
interest community and, boom, you are basically in business and
can sell your content," Dotcom said in the video.
He added that Bitcontent would eventually allow businesses,
such as news organisations, to earn money from their entire
websites. He did not provide a launch date.
Dotcom did not provide details on how Bitcontent would
differ from existing Bitcoin operations or how it would help
news organisations make money beyond existing subscription
payment options.
Bitcoin is a virtual currency that can be used to move money
around the world quickly and with relative anonymity, without
the need for a central authority, such as a bank or government.
The currency's anonymity has however made it popular with
drug dealers, money launderers and organised crime groups,
meaning governments and the financial establishment have been
slow to embrace it since the first trade in 2009. The currency’s
value hit record levels in 2017, trading at $1,145 on Wednesday,
a fivefold increase in a year, amid growing interest globally.
A New Zealand court ruled in February that Dotcom could be
extradited to the United States to face charges relating to his
Megaupload website, which was shutdown in 2012 following an
FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion, a decision he was
appealing.
Dotcom, who has New Zealand residency, became well known for
his lavish lifestyle as much as his computer skills.
He used to post photographs of himself with cars having
vanity plates such as "GOD" and "GUILTY", shooting an assault
rifle and flying around the world in his private jet.