NZ's Briscoe expects net profit to rise in H1

WELLINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand sporting goods and homewares retailer Briscoe Group on Friday said it expected net profits after taxes to come in around NZ$13 million ($10.54 million)for the first half of the year, a 26 percent rise from the same period last year.

In a statement, Briscoe said sales for the six months ended July 29 rose 5.48 percent from the same period last year, led by increases in both its sporting goods and homewares segments.

Briscoe said it expected to announce its first half results on Sept. 7. ($1 = 1.2336 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)