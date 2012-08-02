FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Briscoe expects net profit to rise in H1
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012

NZ's Briscoe expects net profit to rise in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand sporting goods and homewares retailer Briscoe Group on Friday said it expected net profits after taxes to come in around NZ$13 million ($10.54 million)for the first half of the year, a 26 percent rise from the same period last year.

In a statement, Briscoe said sales for the six months ended July 29 rose 5.48 percent from the same period last year, led by increases in both its sporting goods and homewares segments.

Briscoe said it expected to announce its first half results on Sept. 7. ($1 = 1.2336 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)

