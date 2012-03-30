New Zealand carbon prices slip on CER swap demand

WELLINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand carbon prices slipped on Friday and were softer on the week as investors continued to swap domestic permits for cheaper European ones before a surrender deadline in May, while weaker European prices weighed on the New Zealand market.

Spot New Zealand Units (NZUs) slipped to NZ$7.60 from NZ$7.85 a week ago, taking direction from weakness in the larger European carbon market, where prices tumbled around 5 percent on Thursday due to a sell-off in equity markets.

Market participants cited lingering demand to sell NZUs, which carry a premium over European Certified Emissions Reduction credits (CERs), before domestic emitters are required to surrender permits in late May to offset their emissions.

But they added that further NZU losses would be limited as many investors had already fulfilled their compliance requirements, while few sellers would part with NZUs, whose prices hovered near a record low below NZ$7.00 hit in late 2011.

“We’re in the season for surrendering carbon, so people could move more credits around. People have definitely been doing it already,” said Nigel Brunel, carbon broker at OM Financial.

“But we’ve got depressed prices, people have bought years ahead so business is slow.”

Market participants said around 180,000 contracts were traded in the past week, sharply lower than around 270,000 a week ago.

The spread between NZUs and CERs was around NZ$0.8000 on Friday, widening slightly from a week ago as the New Zealand market lagged the selloff in CERs on Thursday.

The premium held by NZUs versus CERs has dwindled from around NZ$1.30 earlier this year due to domestic demand to sell New Zealand credits for European ones.

NZ companies can use an unlimited number of U.N.-approved offsets for domestic compliance, prompting many investors to load up on cheaper CERs.

But market participants are wary that the government may change the rule in coming years, and some have been stocking up on NZUs at historically cheap prices in anticipation.

The New Zealand market, the only national emissions trading scheme outside the European Union, has been characterised by light volume since July 2010 when the scheme was expanded to include energy producers, industry and the transport sector, which account for about half of the country’s emissions.

Under transition measures, emitters such as power generators and refiners have the option of paying a fixed NZ$25 per tonne of carbon pollution until January 2013 or buying from the market.

(By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington)

