NZ new car registrations slip in November - NZTA

WELLINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 11.6 percent in the month in November, the first drop in three months, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Thursday.

The data showed 6,484 new cars were registered last month, which was still 14.9 percent higher than the same period last year. Used car registrations rose 4.6 percent on the month and 3.2 percent on the year.

Overall, car registrations, new and used, fell 3.8 percent from October, but were 8.4 percent higher compared with November 2011.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 3.2 percent from October, rebounding from two straight months of decline. They were up 25.0 percent from a year ago.

Toyota was the top-selling make at 1,190, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, with 673, and Hyundai with 624.