New Zealand to register Bank of China as a bank
November 17, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

New Zealand to register Bank of China as a bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of state-owned Bank of China will be registered as a bank in New Zealand, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday.

It is the third Chinese bank operating in New Zealand after Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Ltd, and the 25th bank registered by the RBNZ.

China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner, and there is direct convertibility between the Chinese yuan and New Zealand dollar.

The BOC is the world’s seventh biggest by capital and it said the New Zealand operation would look to boost exports to China.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Michael Urquhart

