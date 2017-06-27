(Adds RBNZ quotes, context throughout)
WELLINGTON, June 28 New Zealand's central bank
saw the country's economic growth outlook as positive, but
international uncertainties remained and the strong housing
market was still a risk, it said in a statement to the
government.
"The outlook for New Zealand's economic growth remains
positive, albeit with considerable uncertainty remaining,
especially internationally," Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)
Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a copy of the statement
published on the bank's website on Wednesday.
The statement sets the bank's priorities for the next three
years and was signed by the governor on June 16.
Just over a week later, on June 23, the RBNZ had played down
the recent rise in the New Zealand dollar and shrugged off
weaker economic growth at the start of the year, as it kept
interest rates steady at record lows for a fourth consecutive
rate review.
In the statement of intent the bank pointed out that on a
trade-weighted basis the New Zealand currency had fallen since
the start of the year.
"If sustained, will help to rebalance growth towards
the tradables sector," the RBNZ said.
The bank saw the hot housing market as the top domestic
risk, warning that recent moderations in house price growth
could be temporary.
"Mortgage interest rates remain low and while building
activity has continued to increase, the rate of house building
is insufficient to accommodate rapid population growth and
address existing housing shortages," Wheeler said.
