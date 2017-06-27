WELLINGTON, June 28 New Zealand's central bank saw the country's growth outlook as positive, but international uncertainties remained and the strong housing market was still a risk, it said in a statement of intent to the government.

"The outlook for New Zealand's economic growth remains positive, albeit with considerable uncertainty remaining, especially internationally," Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a copy of the statement published on the bank's website on Wednesday. The statement sets the bank's priorities for the next three years and was signed by the governor on June 16. (Reporting by Wayne Cole and Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)