FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's central bank bans MediaWorks from briefings after rate cut leak
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 6, 2016 / 1:50 AM / a year ago

NZ's central bank bans MediaWorks from briefings after rate cut leak

Cecile Lefort

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has banned MediaWorks from its press briefings after a reporter from the news company leaked the cash rate decision in March.

The central bank said on Friday that representatives from Mediaworks news outlets will be excluded from the Reserve Bank’s media conferences until further notice.

The RBNZ disclosed its decision in a press statement announcing a briefing for all media on May 11 when it releases its six-monthly financial stability report.

The RBNZ said there was no evidence the leak on March 10 had any impact on financial markets and cancelled lock-ups for all news media and analysts on policy rate decisions.

The RBNZ skipped a chance to cut interest rates at its April policy review but the market is wagering it will resume easing in June. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.