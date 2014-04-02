FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ commodity prices marginally lower in March - ANZ survey
April 2, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

NZ commodity prices marginally lower in March - ANZ survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Prices for New Zealand’s main commodities eased fractionally in March, the first fall in four months, as a decline in some dairy prices offset gains in meat prices, ANZ Bank’s commodity price index showed on Wednesday.

The index fell 0.1 percent compared with a 0.9 percent rise in February, which was a record high. It was 13.8 percent higher than a year ago.

In New Zealand dollar terms, the index fell 2.6 percent for the month, the first drop in five months, to be 11.6 percent higher than a year earlier.

Earlier on Wednesday, the latest global dairy auction held by Fonterra showed a 8.9 percent fall in prices, the fourth consecutive fall, while volumes rose.

Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
