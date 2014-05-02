FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ commodity prices fall to 8-month low in April - ANZ survey
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2014 / 1:17 AM / 3 years ago

NZ commodity prices fall to 8-month low in April - ANZ survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Prices for New Zealand’s main commodities fell to their lowest level in eight months in April, driven by a decline in dairy prices, ANZ Bank’s commodity price index showed on Friday.

The index fell 4.0 percent compared with a 0.1 percent dip in March. The index was down at its lowest level since September last year.

The index was down 2.8 percent on the same month ago, the first time the annual rate has turned negative since February 2013.

In New Zealand dollar terms, the index fell 5 percent for the month, the lowest in 13 months. The local currency level was 3.6 percent lower than a year earlier.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.