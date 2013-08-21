FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Contact sees Taranaki power plant on standby in 2014
#Energy
August 21, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

NZ's Contact sees Taranaki power plant on standby in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Contact Energy Ltd said it expects its 380 megawatt gas-fired Taranaki Combined Cycle Power Station (TCC) to be offline next winter, but available in case of unexpected shortfalls or outages elsewhere in its network.

Gas-fired power plants have been under pressure from low wholesale electricity prices and there has been speculation that TCC may be closed for refurbishment or mothballed.

“(TCC) will be on standby if we have a usual hydrological year. It will be fully operational but we don’t expect we will need to fuel it through winter,” Contact spokesman Fraser Gardiner told Reuters.

New Zealand gets the majority of its power from hydro electrical stations which can be forced to limit output when rainfall and river levels are low.

Contact is majority owned by Australia’s Origin Energy Ltd (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
