FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Fonterra holds dairy payout as global prices stay volatile
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Fonterra holds dairy payout as global prices stay volatile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand diary co-operative Fonterra held the price it pays to its milk suppliers at an eight-year low on Thursday, saying that a recent lift in global dairy prices was not enough to raise prices.

The world’s largest dairy exporter held its farmgate payout price at NZ$4.70 ($4) per kilogram of milk solids.

Global dairy prices have risen 26 percent at Fonterra’s fortnightly auctions so far this year due to falling supply, following a 50 percent plunge in prices last year due to easing demand from major buyer China.

While Fonterra acknowledged that prices had risen, the co-op said prices continued to be volatile given ongoing uncertainty about domestic production. ($1 = 1.3261 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.