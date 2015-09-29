DIARY-New Zealand Sept 30 - Oct 30

WELLINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - This diary is updated daily and new items or amendments

are marked with an asterisk.

NOTE:

* Statistics NZ data 10:45 am (2145 GMT)

* Inclusion of an event in the diary does not mean that Reuters will report on that item.

For NZ data forecasts, double click on

NZ economic indicators, double click on ================================================================

Daylight saving started Sept 27, NZ time: GMT+13. Winter time will resume Apr 3. ================================================================

Sep 30 - Building consents issued, August, 10:45am (2145 GMT)

- ANZ Bank business outlook, 1pm (0000 GMT)

Oct 1 - QV Residential Price Movement Index, 11am (2200 GMT)

- Hellaby Holdings Ltd annual meeting

Oct 2 - ANZ commodity price index, 1pm (0000 GMT) ================================================================

Oct 6 - Tourism Holdings Ltd annual meeting

Oct 7 - Air New Zealand AGM, 2pm (0300 GMT)

Oct 9 - Electronic card transactions, September

Oct 13 - Food price index, September

Oct 14 - RBNZ Offshore holdings, 3pm (0200 GMT)

- NZ Treasury full year accounts, 1pm (0000 GMT)

- Trade Me Ltd annual meeting

Oct 15 - BNZ performance manufacturing index, September,

10:30am (2130 GMT)

- ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence, 1pm (0000 GMT)

Oct 16 - Consumers price index, September quarter

- SLI Systems Ltd annual meeting

Oct 19 - BNZ Performance of service index, September

Oct 20 - Genesis Ltd annual meeting

Oct 21 - International travel and migration, September

Oct 22 - ANZ job ads, 10am (2100 GMT)

- Auckland International Airport AGM, 10am (2100 GMT)

- Vector Ltd annual meeting

Oct 27 - Overseas merchandise trade, September

- Chorus Ltd annual meeting

- Metlifecare Ltd annual meeting

- Ebos Ltd annual meeting

Oct 28 - PGG Wrightson Ltd annual meeting

- Skellerup Ltd annual meeting

Oct 29 - RBNZ OCR Announcement, 9am (2000 GMT)

- NZ Oil and Gas Ltd annual meeting

- Freightways Ltd annual meeting

Oct 30 - Building consents issued, September

- ANZ business outlook, 1pm (0000 GMT) ---------------------------------------------------------------

Reuters subscribers can also access the following diaries:

- Reserve Bank of NZ

www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics/statistics_release_calendar/ ---------------------------------------------------------------

Sources: Statistics NZ, NZ Stock Exchange, NZ govt sources, event hosts.