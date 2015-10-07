DIARY-New Zealand Oct 8 - Oct 30

WELLINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - This diary is updated daily and new items or amendments
are marked with an asterisk.
* Statistics NZ data 10:45 am (2145 GMT)
For NZ data forecasts, double click on
NZ economic indicators, double click on ================================================================
Daylight saving started Sept 27, NZ time: GMT+13. Winter time will resume Apr 3. ================================================================
Oct 9 - Electronic card transactions, September
Oct 13 - Food price index, September
Oct 14 - RBNZ Offshore holdings, 3pm (0200 GMT)
- NZ Treasury full year accounts, 1pm (0000 GMT)
- Trade Me Ltd annual meeting
Oct 15 - BNZ performance manufacturing index, September,
10:30am (2130 GMT)
- ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence, 1pm (0000 GMT)
Oct 16 - Consumers price index, September quarter
- SLI Systems Ltd annual meeting
Oct 19 - BNZ Performance of service index, September
Oct 20 - Genesis Ltd annual meeting
Oct 21 - International travel and migration, September
Oct 22 - ANZ job ads, 10am (2100 GMT)
- Auckland International Airport AGM, 10am (2100 GMT)
- Vector Ltd annual meeting
Oct 27 - Overseas merchandise trade, September
- Chorus Ltd annual meeting
- Metlifecare Ltd annual meeting
- Ebos Ltd annual meeting
Oct 28 - PGG Wrightson Ltd annual meeting
- Skellerup Ltd annual meeting
Oct 29 - RBNZ OCR Announcement, 9am (2000 GMT)
- NZ Oil and Gas Ltd annual meeting
- Freightways Ltd annual meeting
Oct 30 - Building consents issued, September
- ANZ business outlook, 1pm (0000 GMT) ---------------------------------------------------------------
Sources: Statistics NZ, NZ Stock Exchange, NZ govt sources, event hosts.