DIARY-New Zealand Sept 22 - Sept 30

Sep 22 - Synlait Milk Ltd year result ================================================================

Sep 24 - Overseas merchandise trade, August, 10:45am (2245 GMT)

Sep 24 - Fonterra year result

Sep 25 -*Pumpkin Patch Ltd year result

Sep 27 - Daylight saving, clocks forward 1 hour to be GMT+13

Sep 28 --Westpac employee confidence index survey, Q3

Sep 30 - Building consents issued, August

- ANZ Bank business outlook, 1 p.m. (0000 GMT) ---------------------------------------------------------------

