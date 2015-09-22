DIARY-New Zealand Sept 23 - Sept 30

WELLINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - This diary is updated daily and new items or amendments
* Statistics NZ data 10:45 a.m. (2145 GMT)
* NZ daylight saving has ended -- NZ is GMT +12
Daylight saving will resume on Sept 27, 2015
Sep 24 - Overseas merchandise trade, August, 10:45am (2245 GMT)
Sep 24 - Fonterra year result
Sep 25 -*Pumpkin Patch Ltd year result
Sep 27 - Daylight saving, clocks forward 1 hour to be GMT+13
Sep 28 --Westpac employee confidence index survey, Q3
Sep 30 - Building consents issued, August
- ANZ Bank business outlook, 1 p.m. (0000 GMT) ---------------------------------------------------------------
