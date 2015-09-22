FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-New Zealand Sept 23 - Sept 30
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2015 / 7:05 PM / in 2 years

DIARY-New Zealand Sept 23 - Sept 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - This diary is updated daily and new items or amendments

are marked with an asterisk.

NOTE:

* Statistics NZ data 10:45 a.m. (2145 GMT)

* NZ daylight saving has ended -- NZ is GMT +12

Daylight saving will resume on Sept 27, 2015

* Inclusion of an event in the diary does not mean

that Reuters will report on that item.

For NZ data forecasts, double click on

NZ economic indicators, double click on ================================================================

Sep 24 - Overseas merchandise trade, August, 10:45am (2245 GMT)

Sep 24 - Fonterra year result

Sep 25 -*Pumpkin Patch Ltd year result

Sep 27 - Daylight saving, clocks forward 1 hour to be GMT+13

Sep 28 --Westpac employee confidence index survey, Q3

Sep 30 - Building consents issued, August

- ANZ Bank business outlook, 1 p.m. (0000 GMT) ---------------------------------------------------------------

Reuters subscribers can also access the following diaries:

- Reserve Bank of NZ

www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics/statistics_release_calendar/

- Diary of top economic events ---------------------------------------------------------------

Sources: Statistics NZ, NZ Stock Exchange, NZ govt sources, event hosts.

