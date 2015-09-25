FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-New Zealand Sept 25 - Oct 30
September 25, 2015 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

DIARY-New Zealand Sept 25 - Oct 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - This diary is updated daily and new items or amendments

are marked with an asterisk.

NOTE:

* Statistics NZ data 10:45 am (2145 GMT)

* Inclusion of an event in the diary does not mean that Reuters will report on that item.

For NZ data forecasts, double click on

NZ economic indicators, double click on ================================================================

Sep 27 - Daylight saving, clocks forward 1 hour to be GMT+13

Sep 28 - Westpac employee confidence index survey, Q3, 10am(2100GMT)

Sep 30 - Building consents issued, August, 10:45am (2145GMT)

- ANZ Bank business outlook, 1pm (0000 GMT)

Oct 1 - QV Residential Price Movement Index, 11am (2200GMT)

Oct 2 - ANZ commodity price index, 1pm (0000GMT) ================================================================

Oct 7 - Air NZ AGM, 2pm (0300GMT)

Oct 9 - Electronic card transactions, September

Oct 13 - Food price index, September

Oct 14 - RBNZ Offshore holdings

Oct 14 - NZ Treasury full year accounts, 1pm (0000GMT)

Oct 15 - BNZ performance manufacturing index, September,

10:30am (2130GMT)

- ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence, 1pm (0000GMT)

Oct 16 - Consumers price index, September quarter

Oct 17 - Fletcher Building, AGM, 10:30am (2130GMT)

Oct 19 - BNZ Performance of service index, September

Oct 21 - Labour cost index, June quarter

- International travel and migration, September

Oct 22 -Auckland International Airport AGM, 10am (2100GMT)

Oct 22 - ANZ job ads, 10am (2100GMT)

Oct 27 - Overseas merchandise trade, September

Oct 28 - Household labour force survey, September quarter

Oct 29 - RBNZ OCR Announcement, 9am (2000GMT)

Oct 30 - Building consents issued, September

- ANZ business outlook, 1pm (0000GMT) ---------------------------------------------------------------

Reuters subscribers can also access the following diaries:

- Reserve Bank of NZ

www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics/statistics_release_calendar/ ---------------------------------------------------------------

Sources: Statistics NZ, NZ Stock Exchange, NZ govt sources, event hosts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
