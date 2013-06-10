NZ agriculture exports seen growing 7 pct a year to mid-2017

WELLINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s main agricultural export earnings are set to grow by as much as 7 percent a year over the next four years because of improving market demand and a weaker currency, an official report said on Monday.

Sustained growth in demand for dairy produce, and improving demand for forest products and wine, will make up for drops in meat and wool, and see primary sector export earnings hit NZ$29.5 billion ($23.2 billion) in the year to June 2017, the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said in its annual report.

“This outlook is based on maximising opportunities in Asian markets, recovery from the global recession and an assumption of a slightly lower New Zealand dollar against trading currencies,” Jarred Mair, MPI’s sector policy director, said in a statement.

The report forecasts a gradual 5 percent fall in the trade weighted New Zealand dollar, and growth of about 7 percent over the next two years in emerging markets, notably China, which is the biggest export market for New Zealand dairy, meat and some forestry products.

However, agricultural growth in the coming year would feel the lingering impact of the drought that affected key farming regions this past summer. The MPI estimated the drought would cost an estimated NZ$1.3 billion in the year to June 2013, and that reduced livestock numbers and production would limit earnings growth in 2014 to around 2 percent.

Longer term growth is driven by the dairy sector, which accounts for more than a quarter of the country’s total exports and is expected to rise to NZ$17.7 billion by 2017 from NZ$12.9 billion this year.

Last month New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd , the world’s biggest dairy exporter, raised its forecast for the coming season by more than 20 percent because of strong global prices and demand.

The outlook for meat and wool was more subdued, with production in the near term affected by farmers needing to restock after the drought.

Forestry exports, including wood pulp, sawlogs and sawn timber, are expected to rise more than 16 percent in value to about NZ$5 billion over the forecast period as a rise in production offset soft prices.

Wine exports are seen raising earnings by 25 percent to NZ$1.7 billion by 2017, from a 15 percent rise in production. ($1=NZ$1.2755) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Tom Hogue)