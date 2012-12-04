Strong banks help NZ ride through crisis-RBNZ

WELLINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The strength of Australian-owned banks operating in New Zealand helped the country get through the global crisis in good shape, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor said on Tuesday.

“Australasian-owned banks emerged in better shape from the global financial crisis because of their more conservative management, and our economies benefit from that strength,” Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

The big four Australian banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac - dominate New Zealand’s banking sector.

The only significant local competitor is the state-owned Kiwibank.

“New Zealand’s strong banking system helped see the country through the global financial crisis,” Wheeler said.

He said a strong lift in profits for the local bank operations reflected relatively low levels of non-performing loans, and low cost-to-income ratios, compared with many other countries.

“Bank profitability has recovered to where it was prior to the global financial crisis, based on returns on assets,” Wheeler said.

He added that banks have not returned to pre-crisis level based on the return-on-equity ratio because they were building up capital to meet tougher Basel III regulatory requirements.

Wheeler was answering Green Party criticism that comments he made to a parliamentary committee last week about banking profitability showed his bias in favour of Australian banks.

The big four Australian banks reported a combined NZ$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion) of profits after tax from their New Zealand operations in the year to Sept 30, up an average of 20 per cent on the previous year.

Wheeler told the lawmakers he did not regard the strong growth in bank profits as excessive and they were lower than those made by many banks in other developed economies. ($1=NZ$1.22)