NZ govt needs to return to budget surplus - RBNZ

WELLINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s government needs to keep on with its plans to return to a budget surplus by 2014/15, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The state of global funding markets, and the signals sent to domestic households, mean the government needed to stick to its plan.

“We think it is important that the government is on, and stays on, a track back to planned surplus,” Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Alan Bollard told a parliamentary select committee.

The committee was questioning Bollard on the bank’s six-monthly financial stability report, issued earlier in the day. See