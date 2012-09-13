FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBNZ's legislative rules still work - Gov Bollard
September 13, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

RBNZ's legislative rules still work - Gov Bollard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The legislation governing the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and its approach to monetary policy still works, the outgoing Governor Allan Bollard said on Thursday.

He told a parliamentary committee that the RBNZ was a “flexible inflation targeter” and that its legislative framework and policy targets agreement allowed it to consider various factors when setting interest rates.

“It still works,” Bollard told a lawmaker.

Earlier, Bollard had held the benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent, as expected, because of an uncertain global outlook, a modest domestic economy, and benign inflation.

For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest statement click on. (Gyles Beckford)

