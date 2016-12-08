FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand 2016/17 bond buying programme increased
December 8, 2016 / 12:35 AM / in 10 months

New Zealand 2016/17 bond buying programme increased

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s debt management office has increased its domestic bond buying programme to NZ$8.0 billion, NZ$1.0 billion higher than that announced at the 2016 Budget.

Further out, the forecast bond programme for 2019/20 decreases to NZ$6.0 billion, leaving the total programme unchanged from the 2016 Budget.

The government downgraded its budget surplus estimate for 2016/17, largely due to an estimated NZ$1 billion in net costs related to a devastating earthquake that rocked the island nation last month. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Swati Pandey)

