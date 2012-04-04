NZ new car registrations climb in March -official data

WELLINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand climbed 15.4 percent in March from the previous month, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Thursday.

Data showed 6,499 registrations for new cars last month, rising 6.9 percent on the year earlier and reversing a year-on-year fall in February, when they decreased nearly 25 percent.

The number of used car registrations, which mainly comprise imported used cars, rose 7.2 percent on the month, but they were 7.9 percent lower from March 2011 and fell for a third consecutive month on a year-on-year basis.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 30 percent to 1982 on the previous month, but were down nearly 8 percent on a year ago.

Toyota cars accounted for the top-selling make at 1,005, followed by Hyundai with 674 autos. Registrations of cars made by Holden, a unit of General Motors , came in at 659.